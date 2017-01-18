January 18, 2017 / Front Page
From our January 11th edition
From our January 11th edition
45 articles on ATM agenda
Battelle, zoning top list
From our January 11th edition
Series tackles social justice
First event slated for Friday
Featured
From our January 11th edition
From our January 4th edition
News
Opinion
Sports
Duxbury resident inspires local hockey teams, community with incredible strength while battling leukemia
Teams raise more than $5,500 for Jimmy Fund in his honor at annual Green Cup event
Girls basketball team holds on in final seconds to earn 8th win of season
Cavallo, Callander lead Duxbury offensively as team plays strong defense throughout
Emmy’s Angels
Siblings remember, honor sister by preparing for Boston Marathon
Education
DEAN’S LIST
Congratulations
Non-fiction authors share writing, research tips with DMS students
Around Duxbury Schools